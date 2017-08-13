Reports from Germany this morning state that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang could be closing in on a move to AC Milan. The Gabon international frontman has been linked with a move to his former club and after declaring his love for the Rossneri via social media, a return to Serie A has not been ruled out.



According to Sky Deutschland, the 28-year-old pulled out of training this morning after just 30 minutes due to a cold which has once again raised suspicions that a departure is imminent. In recent days, the player has been at pains to state that he will remain at Signal Iduna Park this term and in last night’s DFB Cup match against Rielasingen, Aubameyang helped himself to a hattrick.



Now it’s being reported that a deal could be struck between the Aubameyang and the Rossoneri after Ferragosto; a deal which would once again send shockwaves around Italian football after the club prized Leonardo Bonucci away from Juventus last month.



