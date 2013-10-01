Sky Italia journalist says Barcelona target will coach Roma next season
20 May at 17:45Sky Italia journalist Fabio Caressa has talked to Radio Deejay to provide some interesting updates about Roma’s next manager. With Luciano Spalletti set to step down at the end of the season, many top managers are being linked with the Olimpico job, including the likes of Roberto Mancini and Maurizio Sarri.
The experienced journalist, however, said on Saturday afternoon that it would be surprising to see another Italian manager coach Roma next season.
The giallorossi, in fact, have just hired former Sevilla DS Monchi as their new director of sport and the new member of the club’s control room is expected to bring some of his Spanish football experience in the Italian capital.
“Spalletti will leave Roma and that’s for sure”, Caressa said.
“I haven’t said he will join Inter but it would be very surprising to see another Italian manager in charge of Roma. The next manager will be Valverde.”
The current Athetic Bilbao boss is also being linked with replacing Luis Enrique at Barcelona and if the report of Caressa is accurate, that would be the second transfer blow for the blaugrana after that Jorge Sampaoli confirmed yesterday he will coach Argentina.
