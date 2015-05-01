Sky Sport journalist claims Lukaku to Chelsea ‘almost a done deal’
05 April at 15:20Sky Sport journalist Massimo Marianella is probably the most reliable Premier League pundit in Italy being always very well informed about news coming from England and being also a very close friends of some big Premier League personalities such as Didier Drogba and Claudio Ranieri.
The Italian reporter will be the commentator of tonight’s Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Man City and talking to Sky Italia on Wednesday afternoon, he claimed Romelu Lukaku’s summer Chelsea move is a done deal.
“I think many big players will join Chelsea in the summer as Conte wants the Blues to become credible contenders for the Champions League win. I can say Lukaku’s Chelsea move is almost done deal and reports in England claim Alexis Sanchez will also play for Chelsea next season. Many other players could also arrive [at Chelsea].”
Talking about Conte’s future, Marianella added: “I don’t know why people keep saying Conte is considering leaving Chelsea. I don’t see why Conte should be on his way out of the club. I don’t understand these kind of rumours. Conte lives in a great city, he works for an amazing club and the fans love him.”
.@SkySport journalist @MassMarianella says #Lukaku to #Chelsea is a done deal pic.twitter.com/ldGheznFUF— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) April 5, 2017
