Sky Sports pundit full of praise for Arsenal striker
14 August at 17:45Sky spots pundit and former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp says that Arsenal will face a tough test in their quest to keep Olivier Giroud on their books, with Frenchman being lower on Arsene Wenger’s pecking order to Alexis Sanchez and new addition Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Mirror.
"It was interesting to see Olivier Giroud look down his nose at suggestions he is a super sub after his winner for Arsenal," Redknapp told the Daily Mail .
"Giroud is too good to be an impact man from the bench. He is behind Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger has a job on his hands to keep all his strikers happy.
"Giroud can remain a super-sub but it’s a waste of his talents."
The towering striker got the winning goal in the final moments during Arsenal’s thrilling 4-3 opening Premier League encounter with Leicester City.
Jacque Talbot
