Sky Sports pundit makes an intriguing comment on the failed Barkley to Chelsea transfer
01 September at 17:20Sky Sports pundit Dean Ashton has commented on the strange situation that saw Ross Barkley make a switch to Chelsea following a fee of £35m being agreed but then Barkley pulling out of the deal while he was undergoing a medical with the Blues, according to the Daily Express.
“I think the medical probably was going ahead,” Ashton said on Sky Sports of the Chelsea target.
“They’ve looked at the injury he’s got and they’ve said it’s probably going to be late November (until he’s fit).
“It could be as simple as saying ‘let’s leave it for now. If we can buy you for less in January, that gives you more wages’.
“I’d be happy with that if I was Ross. You know you’re not going to play until Christmas properly. It makes no difference really.
“I can’t going all the way down to London, agreeing medical terms, maybe to start a medical, I can’t imagine you suddenly think ‘no, I don’t fancy this’.
“I can’t see that, I think something’s changed, either between the medical or between the price, the wages.”
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
