Smalling reveals what Mourinho told Man Utd players at half time of derby clash
08 April at 13:00Manchester United defender Chris Smalling talked to Sky Sport after the Red Devils’ 3-2 win against Manchester City. José Mourinho’s side were 2-0 down at half time but managed to complete a stunning comeback scoring three goals in the second half and preventing their city rivals to win the title .
The English centre-back revealed how Mourinho managed to motivate his lads at half time. “There wasn’t much to be said because each one of us knew we were not doing enough”, Smalling said.
“However, he [Mourinho] told us that we shouldn’t be clown and let Man City win the title in front of us. At half time most of us were disappointed. We should have played with pride and in the end we deserved to win for how we played in the second half.”
Manchester United sit second in the Premier League table 13 points behind their city rivals.
