Controversial footballer Joey Barton has reportedly been banned from taking part in a benefit match to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London. Barton is currently serving a 15-month ban from the game for illegal betting and organisers of the event have had to refuse him permission to take part.



The game, titled Game4Grenfell, has been organised by one of the midfielders former clubs, Queens Park Rangers, whose Loftus Road Stadium is situated close to where the fire happened. His current omission from the game however, means that he is unable to take part in the charity fundraiser.



Barton wrote on Twitter that; “I would have loved to be supporting #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road. But @FA have decided my ban extends to helping a great cause. So unfortunately, unless someone engages their brain, I won’t make it.”

I would have loved to be supporting the #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road on 02.09.17. More info here: https://t.co/sqVzwX4DNT — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 28, 2017