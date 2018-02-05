Soccer star’s husband keys Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory
05 February at 10:45The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t the only American athletes celebrating their Super Bowl victory Sunday evening. US Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Ertz celebrated as her husband, Zach, pulled down a key touchdown as his side toppled the heavily-favored New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady.
With her winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup, and her husband winning the 2018 Super Bowl, are the Ertz’s the most powerful sports couple in the world at the moment?
