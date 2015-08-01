Massamiliano Allegri left some observers double-checking their phones as he announced the players to be called for Juventus’ Coppa Italia clash against Genoa.Mattia De Sciglio and Mario Mandzukic were both left off the squad, which was surprising considering their strong play of late.Paulo Dybala, despite his recent tumultuous relationship with the club, has been included by Allegri. With Mandzukic out, it's quite possible Dybala will finally start again.Allegri will address the media shortly, and will likely address this.