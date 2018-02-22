According to latest reports from the UK, Spurs are ready to open talks with South Korean frontman Heung Min Son over a new deal at the club.



The 25-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and although he has a current deal in North London until 2020, Sky Sports claims that Chairman Daniel Levy is ready to extend that even further as reward for a fantastic season.



Son’s importance to the team was demonstrated last weekend, when he stepped into Harry Kane’s shoes to score twice against Bournemouth and now the England striker is side-lined for up to six weeks, boss Mauricio Pochettino will play Son in a more advanced role.



There is also the fact that Spurs could be without the player for around 21 months as he is required to do his National Service by his 28th birthday in July 2019.



Despite this, his importance to the club is too valuable and his versatility makes him invaluable to Pochettino as he looks to continue the club’s rise to being one of Europe’s most outstanding football teams.