"World Cup? I think if they will watch it on the television at home, just like I will. There are players like Pavon, a complete and extraordinary player, and Lautaro Martinez," said Sosa. "Dybala is a phenomenon, but in his role, there is already the best player in the world, Messi, as well as many other champions. I expected more from the Juventus player, some of his statements about Lionel Messi have been misinterpreted in Argentina," concluded Sosa.

In 51 combined league appearances this season, Dybala and Icardi have scored a total of 42 goals, which is why many fans have raised their eyebrows when finding out that both of them most likely will miss out on the World Cup.

Argentina will face Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia in the group stage.