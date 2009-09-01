Souness: ‘Schoolboy’ Pogba doesn’t understand how to play his position
11 February at 13:31Paul Pogba is far away from becoming a great player because he does not understand his role in Manchester United's midfield, according to Graeme Souness.
The France international has scored three times and set up a further nine in 16 Premier League appearances this season as United look to challenge Manchester City to the title, but faced criticism for his performance in a recent 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Ex-Liverpool star Souness feels the 24-year-old is performing well below expectation and feels he is not sure what is required of him in the centre of the field.
“Paul Pogba is capable of great things, but a country mile from being a great player,” he wrote in The Sunday Times. "That distinction is due to his inability to grasp the responsibility that comes with being a central midfielder. He is 24 now and an £89m signing, yet he still doesn’t understand what is required to play that position properly.”
"[Mourinho is] clearly not happy with aspects of Pogba’s game. Maybe that will make the message finally sink in, but I doubt it. Pogba simply cannot be one of two in central midfield. You cannot rely on him. Against the lesser teams you’ll get away with it, but against the better teams you’re not going to."
“He plays like a schoolboy running after the ball in the playground.”
Go to comments