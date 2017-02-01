Source close to Atletico star: Man United move ideal, Beckham is his hero

A member of Antoine Griezmann’s entourage has confirmed that a move to Manchester United would be “ideal” not just from a marketing perspective, but also because Griezmann has always idolised David Beckham.



“When I look at articles on a hypothetical move to Manchester United, I have to say that I would have be ideal from a marketing perspective,” Sebastien Bellencontre told So Foot (via Le10Sport).



Bellencontre handles the French international’s image rights.



“He [Griezmann] would play at his idol David Beckham's club, with the magical number seven shirt on his back", Bellencontre continued.



He seems awful sure about the shirt number, doesn't he?



Anyway, Le10Sport confirm the reports that have the 25-year-old already agreeing to a €17.7 million-a-year deal with the Red Devils.



While the French international and his entourage seem to be on board, the problem would be to convince pth Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone, who will do everything to hold onto their man.