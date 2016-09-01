According to Ian McGarry, the Italian desperately wants to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

"I think he wants the Real Madrid job,” McGarry told The Transfer Window podcast, “We will see this Saturday morning when Barcelona play Real Madrid, 11 points behind them in the La Liga title race.

"If Barcelona turn over Real Madrid, the pressure will be massive on Zinedine Zidane.

"For Florentino Perez [Real Madrid president], the last thing he wants to do is sack an icon of his famous club and I think a sacking will not take place.

"It will simply be a word in his ear 'it's time to go Zinedine', because the players are not responding to you, or the training isn't good enough or whatever the reasons are behind that misfiring squad.”

Real have struggled in recent times, strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema not scoring and the Merengues having to settle with second place in their Champions League Group, resulting in a Round of 16 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are even further (14 points) from the top of their division, with Manchester City reigning supreme.

"And I think Conte is desperate to get that job,” McGarry continued.

“I think he is admired by Florentino Perez for what he did in one season at Chelsea which was very impressive although without Champions League football.

"But he's not got his way in terms of transfers - although I'm not sure that will be any different at Real Madrid - Spain or Germany would be his preferred choice.

"The Italian league right now is nowhere near as strong as it was in the 1990s or early 2000s when Serie A was the place to be and that means the commercial aspect of the game there is lesser.

"Either way I don't think Antonio Conte will be at Chelsea next season."