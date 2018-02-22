Source: Dortmund weigh up swoop for Napoli midfielder
01 April at 21:00Calciomercato.com sources understand Borussia Dortmund are one of several clubs interested in signing out of favour Napoli midfielder Marko Rog during this summer’s transfer window.
The 22-year-old Croatian has played a mere 583 minutes so far this season, finding himself below the likes of Allan, Jorginho, Amadou Diawara, Marek Hamšík and Piotr Zieliński in the pecking order at Stadio San Paolo.
It is understood he is open to the idea of leaving Campania at the end of the season should his situation not change between now and then. Indeed, he was linked with a host of English and German clubs back in 2016 before he eventually opted to join the Partenopei.
Meanwhile, BVB’s need to strengthen their squad in several key areas was further highlighted by their disastrous 6-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena last night. Indeed, they are also said to be keeping tabs on Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the latest reports from Scottish tabloid the Daily Record.
(Daily Record)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments