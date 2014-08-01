It appears that Inter, Valencia and Sevilla target Javier Pastore could end up remaining at PSG after all.

“He has the advantage of knowing how to play between the lines, and in line with the attackers.”

The Argentine has actually played very well when he has been lined up by Unai Emery, and has scored four Ligue 1 goals since the start of the campaign.

Yet his last few seasons have been difficult: with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arriving this summer for a combined €402 million, the Parisians have less and less need for him.

The previous two campaigns were harder, with injuries hurting the former Palermo midfielder’s chances of playing.

Recent comments also stoked the flames, Pastore claiming that

"I always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco. It was more or less like that all year long.

"I have already said it, I'm going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the ten minutes that I enter the field."

“Pastore will remain at PSG and will be involved.