Source: Neymar move won't violate FFP
06 August at 16:30Neymar’s €222 million move to Paris seems to be drawing plenty of criticism from all quarters, but shouldn’t incur any fines from Financial Fair Play.
Coming at double the €110m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer, the move has disillusioned some fans with regards to the increasing role that money is playing in the sport, and seemed to confirm that Financial Fair Play was only valid for certain teams.
The Spanish Liga itself complained of the move, but was unable to block it.
Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi assured journalists himself in a press conference that the Parisians weren’t violating any of UEFA’s regulations.
A source close to the talks confirmed as much to the French Journal des Sports, telling them that PSG “would never have made the move if they weren’t sure about it”.
The Brazilian star scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, adding nineteen assists. He scored 85 Liga goals in his time in Catalonia.
