Juventus turned down another offer from Arsenal for Daniele Rugani, we can reveal.

Arsene Wenger was very interested in recruiting the 22-year-old, who has eight Serie A starts this season, and come off the bench three times.

In fact, it looks like Arsenal had a

30 million offer ready for the defender, who Juventus see as untouchable, the future of the franchise alongside Mattia Caldara, who was recently signed from Atalanta.

Rugani has convinced in the short playing time he’s had since returning from Empoli for

4 million in the summer of 2015.

The Gunners aren’t the only Premier League team to express an interest in the young defender,

Napoli have also long been fascinated by Rugani, and tried to take him off the Bianconeri’s hands when he wasn’t playing many games (just eleven starts) last season.

Juventus are standing by their guy, however, agreeing to a new deal with him last December, one that will keep Rugani at Juventus until 2021.

CM NewsDesk