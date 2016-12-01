Southampton and Napoli representatives meet over star striker transfer

Southampton and Napoli will have a meeting in Milan today to discuss the transfer of Manolo Gabbiadini in the Premier League. The Italian striker is unhappy at the San Paolo as he’s not getting any regular game time, not to mention that the arrival of Leonardo Pavoletti would further reduce his playing time at the club.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis temporarily blocked the striker’s transfer yesterday, but the former Sampdoria star is willing to leave the club in January, that’s why an agreement between the two parties is on the cards.



The Premier League side have offered € 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons, matching the club’s asking price.



Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli will meet representatives of Southampton today in Milan. The two parties will carry on transfer talks for the Italian striker who wants to leave the San Paolo hierarchy in January with Southampton that would definitely give him more chance to shine than Napoli. Today could be the decisive day for the future of Gabbiadini.

