Chelsea has identified Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as one of their primary summer targets. The Premier League champions elect are understood to be ready to offer The Saints £50M for the 25-year-old but his current boss, Claude Puel, has told any possible suitors that his star man is staying on the south-coast next season.



Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Arsenal, the French tactician told reporters that; “"He has a long contract and the directors want to keep him. He has authority, the leadership of the team, he is a fantastic player”.



"It's important for us, of course, to wait until the beginning of the season to see him on the pitch with Southampton."



The Dutchman joined Southampton from Celtic in 2013 for just £13M and has become a firm favourite with the fans at St Mary’s, his season ended prematurely however when he damaged his ankle and speculation has started to mount that he is trying to instigate a move away from the club.