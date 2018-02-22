Saints have only won one of their nine Premier League games against Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium (D2 L6), winning 2-1 in March 2013 thanks to goals from Jay Rodriguez and Rickie Lambert.



Only Manchester United (10) have won more away games at St Mary’s Stadium in all competitions than Chelsea have (7).



The Blues have won their last four league games against Southampton – they’ve never won five in a row against them.



Since the start of 2016-17, Southampton have failed to win any of their 22 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the top six (D8 L14).



Chelsea have won only one of their last four Premier League games in which they’ve scored first (D1 L2) – prior to this, they’d won 22 games consecutively when scoring first.



Similarly, Southampton have now failed to win any of their last six Premier League games when scoring first (D4 L2), losing last time out away at Arsenal despite taking the lead.



Mark Hughes has lost his last four games against Chelsea as a manager (all with Stoke), with his sides conceding 15 goals in that run.