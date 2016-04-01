Southampton defender still wants Liverpool move
02 August at 13:00Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is still adamant he wants to join Liverpool this window despite the move breaking down several weeks ago, according to TeamTalk.
Reds boss Jürgen Klopp has been keen on the Holland international all summer but had to pull away after Soton threatened to take action on Liverpool after they made an illegal approach.
Van Dijk has not returned to first team training with the southern coast side, and the local paper are now suggesting that he is still intent on pushing through a move.
The Southern Daily Echo have stated that Van Dijk has told his club there is “no change in his situation, leading the club to inform him that they are also standing firm”.
And so the saga will continue, with Southampton wanting to keep one of their most prized possessions, and van Dijk still seeing his future at Merseyside.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
