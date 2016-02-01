Southampton are in the market for a Ligue 1 attacking midfielder, according to this morning’s latest reports.

Valere Germain is being scouted by former Coach Claude Puel, who is now in charge at Saint Mary’s.

Germain had a stellar season in 2015/2016, banging in 14 Ligue 1 goals and providing 6 assists as the Eagles surged to 4th place, a mere two points short of Champions League football.

Germain has done well this year, netting 5 goals and providing two assists for Monaco. The 26-year-old doesn’t sound like he’s a priority: he has one year left on his deal, but has received no updates from the club as of August about a new deal.

Puel was interested in bringing Germain to Saint Mary’s this summer, and has been known for attracting proven talent (Sofiane Boufal) to the Premier League.

(h/t Le10Sport), claim that the attacking midfielder, who plays for Ligue 1 contenders AS Monaco, is highly valued by Puel, with whom he worked at Nice.