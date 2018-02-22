Southampton player wants to return to his homeland
09 May at 18:20Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini was the difference between his side and Swansea City in a crucial clash at the bottom half of the Premier League table at the Liberty Stadium on 8 May.
The Italian international’s goal helped the South Coast club climb to 16th spot in the table and are level on points with 17th place Huddersfield Town. The former’s better goal difference has seen them sit in a better spot. Now the relegation battle is between David Wagner’s side and Swansea.
Calciomercato.com can reveal that Gabbiadini is attracting offers from Italy and could be in line to return to his homeland. He has several suitors in the Serie A as Bologna and Lazio, who want him to support Ciro Immobile.
Gabbiadini wants to feel that he is the main striker at the club and thus, is looking to return to Italy in the upcoming transfer window. Southampton would be indebted to him for scoring that crucial goal which has given them a hope of staying in the Premier League.
