Southampton has revealed how much it will take for them to part with Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool but Saints chairman Ralph Krueger has told any potential suitors that they will have to dig deep to claim his signature.





Reports in the Daily Star quote the patron who believes that £60M is the minimum figure his club are demanding and then even that may not be enough. When asked if he would be prepared to reject such an amount he replied; “"Can we? Yes."

He continued by stating that; “Here we sit in the summer of '17 and we now have 18 top, or above average, Premier League players under three or more year contracts. So 18 players have more than three years, gives us control over the summer for the first time.”



"We will decide if anybody goes and we will decide who comes in, in the best interests of the club. We do not need to sell any player for the first time since I've been here."