Southampton unlikely to sign Spartak Moscow winger



According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, Southampton are now unlikely to complete the signing of Dutch winger Quincy Promes before tonight’s transfer deadline.



The Saints have satisfied the economic demands of the Russian Premier League side, but Massimo Carrera’s side are struggling to find a suitable replacement for the former Twente man.



Mauricio Pellegrino has already strengthened his forward line this month with the arrival of Argentine striker Guido Carrillo from Monaco for a fee in the region of €20 million.



With money burning a hole in their pocket due to the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool earlier in the window, it now seems they will have to wait until the summer to bring in more reinforcements.



It has been a frustrating window for the St. Mary’s club, as they have previously been rebuffed in their attempts to pursue several other targets throughout the window.



(Sky Sports)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)