According to reports in The Daily Mirror , Southampton are adamant that there high-rated Dutch defenderis going nowhere in January. The Premier League side already risk losing Portuguese defender Jose Fonte to Manchester United this month after the 33-year-old put in a transfer request on Thursday and the Saints are going to make sure that Van Dijk does not follow suit.

The 25-year-old is being closely followed by both Chelsea and Manchester City and is believed to be valued at around £50 million. Southampton director Les Reed stated that; ““Virgil is not for the sale. We haven’t had any bids and if we got any bids we wouldn’t consider them because it just doesn’t make sense to think we would release Virgil van Dijk in midseason when we have still got, we believe, all to play for. There haven’t been any enquiries but certainly the status of him at the moment is that he is simply not for sale.”





Steve Mitchell @barafundler