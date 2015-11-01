Spain-Italy review: here are Cm's player ratings

SPAIN



De Gea 6,5: Did no have much to do but he made a terrific save off a Belotti header in the first half



​Carvajal 6: He did not have to contain Insigne much (who did not attack a lot) as he played a good overall game



​Piqué 6,5: Well played game as he shut down Immobile well



Sergio Ramos 7: He did get surprised by Belotti on one occasion but for the rest he was his usual self. He also provided an assist for Morata



Jordi Alba 5,5: Not a great game by him as Italy attacked his flank all game long



Busquets 7: Always at the right place, Busquets was very efficient



Koke 6,0: We didn't see much of him but he ran a lot and covered a lot of space



​Isco 9: Man of the match. He scored Spain's first two goals as he did what he wanted on the field. (Villa: no vote)



​Iniesta 6,5: He is getting older and slower but he once again put in a great display. He helped Isco score the second goal of the game.



(70' Morata 7: He came in and scored a goal )



​Asensio 6,5: He showed a few good moves off but wasn't very menacing. This was Isco's game even if Asensio did pretty well...



(78' Saul: no vote)



David Silva 6,5: He played an effective game as he was used as Spain's false 9



Coach: Lopetegui 8: All of his decisions were spot on tonight



ITALY



Buffon 4: Not a good game by Buffon as he could've done more on Isco's free-kick goal as he wasn't very alert all game long.



Darmian 4: Not a good game by Darmian as he was out of position on many occasions.



Barzagli 4: He wasn't at fault for Spain's two first goals but he wasn't good. He missed a lot of passes and he was then at fault on Morata's goal late on in the game.



Bonucci 4: Not a good game by Bonucci as Spain attacked Italy's defense at will. He also missed a few too many passes as he looked tired.



Spinazzola 4,5: Spinazzola showed some promise but it was too little too late for Italy.



Verratti 4: Very inconsistant game by Verratti as he lost the midfield battle versus Isco.



De Rossi 4,5: He tried but it wasn't enough as Spain completely dominated Italy's midfield. Ventura should've changed things.



Candreva 4: He made a few solid runs but his crossing was poor on the night.



(70' Bernardeschi : no vote)



Immobile 4,5: He ran a lot but Pique completely shut him down as he was non-existant.



(77' Gabbiadini: no vote)



Belotti 5,5: He had a few decent chances but he did not take them. De Gea stopped one of his header's in the first half as things went downhill from there.



(70' Eder: no vote)



Insigne 4,5: He did not create much as he seemed to be deployed too much in the defensive zone. A game to forget for him and all of Italy.



Coach. Ventura 2.5: The worst of the bunch. His choice of formation was very bad as Italy's midfield was non-existant all game long as the defense suffered because of it. Everyone knew it wouldn't of been easy but Ventura made it even harder on his players as he fielded the wrong team and made the wrong substitutions. They will now need to bounce back up...



by @CalcioNews89