SPAL crafts the most beautiful kit of 2017 [Photos]
08 December at 12:30Serie A side SPAL will be commemorating their 110th anniversary on Sunday by wearing the most gorgeous uniform you will see this year, and maybe the next.
Just when we thought no one could top Juventus’ special kit earlier this year, the fine folks at Macron have crafted a worthy challenger.
Made up of elements from the club’s past uniforms, the new kit will only be worn once; Sunday against Hellas Verona. Additionally, only 700 replicas will be made for fans to purchase at €110 each.
Will you buy one of them?
Check out additional photos in the gallery below.
