SPAL-Inter 1-1: as it happened

• Inter have won 23 Serie A games against SPAL, the most among Serie A teams (D6 L4).

• All four of SPAL’s wins against Inter have come at home: eight wins for the Nerazzurri and four draws.

• SPAL’s last three Serie A home games have seen 15 goals scored, five per game on average.

• Inter have drawn their last three Serie A games – they haven’t registered four consecutive draws since November 2004.

• Inter are winless in their last eight games (all competitions): the last time the Nerazzurri reached nine in a row was in March 2012.

• Inter have scored seven goals in the 86th minute or later, more than any other team in Serie A this season.

• Inter have conceded the fewest goals in the first 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season (only two), while SPAL have conceded the most (16).

• Inter have scored the most headed goals in Serie A this season (8), while SPAL haven’t scored with any headed shots.

• Mirco Antenucci has been involved in SPAL’s last four goals in Serie A: three goals, one assists.

• Antonio Candreva has fired in the most shots without scoring in Serie A this season (41).