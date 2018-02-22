Spal-Roma: live updates
21 April at 15:02
- These sides have faced each other 31 times in Serie A, with SPAL winning 10, to AS Roma’s 12 (nine draws).
- SPAL have only lost three of their 15 home Serie A games against AS Roma (W9 D3).
- AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches against newly-promoted teams (W14 D3), winning each of the last 10.
- SPAL have drawn their last six league games: the last team to draw seven in a row in a single Serie A campaign was Inter in November 2004.
- Since Serie A became a 20-team league again (2004/05), AS Roma have always finished in the top three when they have earned 64+ points in the first 33 match-days.
- AS Roma have only lost one of their last 23 away league games (W16 D6), vs Juventus in December.
- Only Napoli have fired more shots than AS Roma (582) in Serie A this season – on the other hand only Verona have attempted fewer than SPAL (319).
