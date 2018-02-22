Serie A: Spal v Juventus 0-0 |As it happened...

SPAL have won just one of their 33 Serie A games against Juventus (D11 L21) – against no side have they won fewer (level with AC Milan, minimum of five meetings).



SPAL’s only win in Serie A against Juventus was in a home match in 1957. Since then, they’ve drawn three and lost seven at Mazza stadium.



SPAL are unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1): they’ve not yet gone four without defeat so far this season.

Juventus made nine clean sheets in their last nine league matches: the Serie A record is 10 clean sheets in a row (Juventus 2015/16).



Juventus have faced the fewest shots on target in the current Serie A (60) and made the most cleans sheets (19, one more than they made in all the Serie A 2016/17).



SPAL have conceded the most goals in the first 30 minutes in Serie A this season (18), while Juventus have netted the most number of goals in the same period (22).

