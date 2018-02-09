Spal v Milan - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

Milan have lost only one of their last 33 Serie A meetings against SPAL (W20 D12).



Milan have played more away games against SPAL in Serie A without suffering a single defeat (P16 W8 D8 L0) than any other side in the competition.



Milan are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games (W3 D2); the last time the Rossoneri went six in a row without defeat was back in October 2016.



SPAL have drawn four of their last five home league games (L1), scoring and conceding goal in each of these matches.



The last time Milan scored a goal in the second half of a match was back on the 6th of January against Crotone; each of the last five goals for the Rossoneri have come in the first half.



Three of the last five goals conceded by SPAL have come from set pieces; only Crotone (16) have conceded more than SPAL (14) from set plays in Serie A this season.



Milan have received the most red cards in Serie A this season (six), just as they did last season (12).