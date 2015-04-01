It has been a crazy four years for the tifosi of Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor or more commonly known as SPAL, after almost disappearing from existence in 2013 they have, after an absence of 49 years, returned to Serie A.

The club is one of the oldest in Italy, founded in 1907 by priests in the northern Italian town of Ferrara and despite some reasonable achievements under president Paolo Mazza, such as a prolonged period of top level football during the 1950’s and 60’s, the recent past has been traumatic to say the least.

Refounded several times in order to avoid the ignominy of bankruptcy, a life in Lega Pro seemed to beckon but all this changed after 2013, after their last spell of financial incompetence when the club made some drastic decisions. The only way to survive was to merge with local amateur side Giacomense, their president and long time supporter of SPAL Walter Mattiolli was suddenly in charge of his beloved club.

Mattiolli immediately made changes to the set up, Davide Vagnati who as a player had a modest career, was made sporting director, together they worked in tandem to right the wrong’s and put the club on an even keel. The Colombarini family, who had links with Giacomense football club, became the money men behind the new venture. Mattiolli and Vagnati used that money wisely and after nineteen years were promoted to Serie B under former Fiorentina academy coach Leonardo Semplici.

A busy summer of 2016 saw 25 players come and go as the club rebuilt for their Serie B campaign; some shrewd moves saw former Leeds United striker Mirko Antenucci sign on a free transfer, Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret signed on loan and promising centre-back Kevin Bonifazi also joined for the season from Torino.

A modest start with one win in the first six games was probably to be expected after such a big squad overhaul and adjusting to the league. Since round seven however, a marked improvement came as the club rose up the table. More changes arrived during January including veteran striker Sergio Floccari, as the club looked to achieve the impossible.

Despite the comings and goings, Semplici stuck with his attacking 3-5-2 system and this has reaped dividends; the only squad in Serie B to be all Italian has finally returned to the highest level of Italian football. Mattiolli, Vagnati, Semplici and midfielder Manuel Lazzari, who has been at the club since the merger of SPAL and Giacomense, have defied the odds and with back to back promotions will now face some of the giants of Italian football. Gianfranco Zigoni whose goal condemned SPAL to relegation when he played for Juventus during the 1967-68 season will watch his son Gianmarco help the club return to Serie A in what is a nice touch from the footballing Gods.

Walter Mattiolli swore after taking charge there would be “no more financial problems, no more scandals, no more misery” I think we can safely say he has lived up to his promises. He's delivered financial stability, local pride and a story to make you believe in the magic of football once again!





Mark Neale