Luciano Spalletti has held informal talks with Inter Milan chiefs about becoming the club’s new coach next season. Despite the excellent work carried out by current boss Stefano Pioli, club owners, The Suning Group, are believed to want a more high-profile name at the helm.

With the possibility of landing Chelsea coach Antonio Conte now looking unlikely, the Nerazzurri are reportedly looking for alternatives and the Tuscan tactician is near the top of the list. Spalletti has also been linked as a possible contender for the Juventus job, should Massimo Allegri decide to leave Turin at the end of the season and there have also been reports from the UK that Spurs may be interested should they lose Mauricio Pochettino to Barcelona.



Spalletti is currently on his second spell in charge in the Italian capital and looks likely to lead his club to second spot this season and a place in next season’s Champions League. He did comment earlier this week, before his sides Coppa Italia exit to city rivals Lazio, that if he didn’t win a trophy he would walk away at the end of the campaign.