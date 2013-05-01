Spalletti acknowledges Inter Milan’s pursuit of PSG star

Prior to his club’s Serie A matchup against SPAL, Inter Milan manager spoke to the media in Milano on Saturday afternoon.



ON WHETHER HE’S CONCERNED ABOUT HIS TEAM’S RECENT FORM:

I am always confident because trust is contagious. I have mastered the knowledge of my players and this leaves me calm. I notice a maturation, an awareness based on the path we have to take.



ON RECENT ADDITIONS RAFINHA & LISANDRO LOPEZ

Both are ready to play.



ON DALBERT’S INABILITY TO CRACK THE LINEUP:

It's my fault that I prefer other players because he has undoubted qualities. He has to gain experience because he's been in a different league but I'm sure he will show his qualities. We believe in him.



ON WHETHER HE’S FRUSTRATED BY RAMIRES:

It's a difficult market, there are limits and barriers that we can not cross. We have to use the players we have at our disposal. The essential thing is to use them well and in this respect I have to try to do something better.



ON HIS CLUB’S PURSUIT OF JAVIER PASTORE:

We talked about him, he is a great footballer but I do not want to talk about the market.

