Inter's head coach, Luciano Spalletti, spoke to journalists ahead of the clash between his side and Juventus on Saturday.

On Champions League race: "The schedule doesn't matter at all, we have to have the right personality. Lazio and Roma have an advantage? Certainly, also because of the extra point that they have in the standings. A lot can happen in the remaining games."

On Sarri and Allegri: "Maybe I'd learn something on a dinner with them, because they are two managers that know a lot, and will do very well this season. I hope that the Inter fans will help us win in order to reach our goal."

On Roma: "There are things that you can learn by watching Roma this year, they have done extraordinary well in the Champions League."