Spalletti compains about Icardi's disallowed goal in the Milan derby
07 April at 17:00Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has expressed his frustration regarding Mauro Icardi's disallowed goal from the midweek's Milan derby.
The nerazzurri are currently fourth in the Serie A table, two points clear of fifth placed Lazio but 19 points off table topping Juventus. The mid week Milan derby ended goalless but one moment caught the eyes of many as Mauro Icardi's goal was disallowed because of VAR.
And ahead of Inter's Serie A game against Torino, Spalletti was talking to reporters in the pre-game press conference. He expressed confusion regarding Icardi's disallowed goal. He said: "I remember Rizzoli's words. He spoke of the margin of centimetres between what is a goal and what is not a goal."
"For me, those comments are valid, but I don't want to talk about it. But Icardi's offside leaves me puzzled because he was a metre onside."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments