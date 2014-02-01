Spalletti confirms interest in West Ham and Chelsea wingers, suggests Manolas could leave

AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that the club is interested in signing both West Ham and Chelsea wingers Sofiane Feghouli and Charly Musonda. The Italian tactician has also dropped hint that Chelsea and Manchester United target Kostas Manolas could be on his way out of the club.



“I’ve start watching Feghouli and Musonda to see whether they can help us or not and I believe that they could give us a hand. Massara [AS Roma director of sport] will work on them. At the moment I’m only focused on the players I already have. They are my only solution at the moment.”



“I’ve heard many rumours about the sale of Manolas. If the club sell him just to put the money under the mattress I’d complain a lot but if they are planning to use the money to solve some problems we may have in the future, I’d always support them. Then, of course, one must always consider the player’s will.”

