Spalletti congratulates Roma on ‘deserved victory’ against Barcelona
11 April at 19:10During an interview with Premium Sport, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for his former side Roma after their incredible comeback against Barcelona last night which saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here is what he had to say:
“Roma have done a great job. I think they played a perfect match and so I must congratulate everyone. It’s an important result for Italy too. Fans of every club are talking about this victory, which was well deserved. Well done to everyone and congratulations.”
Juventus will arguably have to put in an even greater performance against Real Madrid tonight if they are to secure their passage into the last four of Europe’s premier club competition. Massimiliano Allegri’s men trail 3-0 after the first leg in Turin, so they will have to attack Los Blancos from the first whistle if they are to stand any chance of progression.
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
