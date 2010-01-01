Spalletti continues to tinker with Inter's formation

Despite sitting third in the early Serie A table, Inter Milan are working hard to fix some gaps on the team. Samir Handonovic has been excellent between the pipes so far, but manager Luciano Spalletti has struggled to find the right the goalkeeper some defensive stability.



In Spalletti’s preferred 4-4-2 formation, he’s had to improvise the trequarista position, as it is not a natural fit in that lineup. Furthermore, he hasn’t figured out how to find the right combination of Joao Mario, Borja Valero, and Marcelo Brozovic to provide support for striker Mauro Icardi and effectively track back to help defensively.



It appears he’s ready to give Italian international Eder a chance to thrive in the position. The Brazilian-born 30-year-old has been left on the bench in favor of those three, but Spalletti is ready to reinsert him into the lineup. It’s likely the manager feels leaving Eder on the bench is a waste of his offensive gifts, and that having a more compact lineup is more effective than experimenting with those three players.

