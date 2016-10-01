Spalletti enthused by Inter’s transfer dealings

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti attended the meeting on VAR at the Lega Calcio headquarters in Milan, and had this to say: “It’s an innovation that leads to 90% of decisions being made correctly, and 10% wrongly. It’s clear that we must continue on this path, as it would be devastating to go back now. There are all the right ingredients in the right places, though it is clear that some things still need to be adjusted. The numbers are all positive though, and the referees are good at taking responsibility. When I look at foreign leagues, I get the feeling that a lack of support for the technology leads to greater pressure.”



The Tuscan tactician also answered some questions on the Nerazzurri’s transfer market dealings: “Lisandro López? I’m satisfied, and his arrival confirms that we have very good directors. Rafinha? We cannot say anything about him yet.” Indeed, the Barcelona midfielder and his compatriot Ramires are both expected to move to Milan before the window closes at the end of January.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)