Spalletti: 'Inter did nothing special. Juve....'

Luciano Spalletti could not hide his happiness after Inter’s 5-0 win against Chievo. The nerazzurri have climbed to the top of the table and the former Roma tactician praised his lads while talking to Premium Sport:



“It’s a great result for us, we worked as a team and today’s result is really positive for us. I respect managers like Sarri, I’ve said nothing against him, I respect people who work and Sarri is one of them.”



“It’s important to have sealed the three points, we are very happy. Santon has quality, he knows hot do attack and defence but he can only work if the team around him works too.”



“We’ve done nothing special so far. The Juve clash? It’s not a decisive one, it’s going to be a very complicated game for us. We must be strong, focus on the game and work as hard as we can, that’s the only way we can have some advantages against Juve.”