Spalletti explains why Icardi should snub Real Madrid, Man Utd move

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to Il Corriere dello Sport about his first seven months in charge of the nerazzurri hierarchy.



One of the biggest talking points at the San Siro right now is whether Mauro Icardi will stay at Inter next season. The Argentinean is being linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United and that’s what Spalletti replied when he was asked about Icardi’s future: “He should stay at Inter, because t-shirts with stripes suits him better than plain ones. I know him very well, he is an amazing person, he is not a player that wants to leave a club without achieving something important for the club.”



“Rafinha? He has quality and he can use his quality to make Inter improve. He calls ‘brother’ each one of his teammates and that’s an example to follow. When he passes them the ball, he treats them as real brothers.”



“My future will be decided at the end of the season, when we will analyze the team’s results. I work every day trying to do my best for this team. Italy job? I am only focused on Inter’s possible qualification to the Champions League. The best manager for the role would be Ancellotti, everybody likes him.”



“Totti? I think everybody has had enough of this story, I don’t want to talk about it anymore. De Rossi could become my assistant? The quality of my staff is very high and I think only a great champion like him could be allowed to be part of it.”

