Spalletti furious that Inter chose Dalbert over Kolarov
21 January at 13:00When Roma visits Inter Milan tonight, left-back Aleksandar Kolarov will be defending longtime right-wing Antonio Candreva. However, had things turned out differently last summer, the two could’ve been facing Roma together.
It has been revealed that Luciano Spalletti made an explicit request to sign the Serbian veteran upon his arrival to the San Siro. However, Walter Sabatini decided to invest 20 million euros, plus six million euros in bonuses, in Dalbert instead.
As it turns out, Kolarov has been Roma’s best outfield player so far this season, if not one of the best left-backs in Serie A. On the other hand, the former Nice defender has played less than 400 minutes in Serie A this season for the Nerazzurri.
The main concern Sabatini had regarding Kolarov was his age. At 32, the thought was that the 24-year-old has a much brighter future, and was worth spending an extra 21 million euros on.
