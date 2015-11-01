Spalletti: 'Future? You have to win to stay. We played well tonight'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after their 4-1 win versus Torino, here is what he had to say: "We were very good tonight and we were also very good versus Villarreal. We could've done better once we were 2-0 up but that's part of the game. We always have to play with this mentality. We grew a lot but we will still have to keep growing in the future. Totti is an example and a great leader, you need more than one Totti if you are to compete for Champions league titles. Dzeko? He is playing great and proving to everyone that he is a champion. He also has the confidence of the other players and he always seems to be able to find a way to score a goal".



TOTTI'S FUTURE? " I am sure Totti will renew his deal, since we haven't found a player capable of replacing him (laughing)!".



Spalletti then added to Sky Sport: " Next year? I always said it, if you don't win then changes happen. Totti? If he wants to keep playing then why not. Performance? Players like Nianggolan, Strootman, De Rossi, Manolas and others always give their 110% game in and game out, which is great".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)