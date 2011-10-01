Spalletti gives clear explanation of why Perisic didn’t join Man Utd

Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon to present tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Crotone.



Inter have won opening three Serie A games and are the favourites to seal the three points tomorrow as well.



​Spalletti, however, believes that coming back to Milan with the three points will be nothing easy.



“We must be confident, not arrogant”, the Italian tactician said.



“If you think you are the best then I don’t improve anymore and we can’t make this mistake. We are Inter and we still have to play 35 games. All of them are important. I know [Crotone boss] Nicola very well. He is a great motivator. Last year convinced his players that they still had a chance to survive and they actually did.”



“Everybody is training well and it’s hard to make decisions right now. They are all fit and ready to play, it’s hard to pick up 11 of them.”



Ivan Perisic had been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer but Spalletti gave a clear explanation of why he blocked the Croat’s move to the Old Trafford: “Icardi and him [Perisic]n are the best player we have in their positions”, Spalletti said.



“They are not only strong, they are unpredictable, simply the best in their positions.”



“Miranda and Skriniar are also great”, they have room for improvement and I believe we haven’t seen all their potential yet. No European cups? It’s not an advantage, a player always wants to be stimulated. If you don’t do so it’s like killing him. How would I change football? Games with effective time and five substitutions.”

