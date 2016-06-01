Spalletti has fallen in love with Inter ahead of Lazio clash

Coming off their third consecutive loss, and a crushing one at that, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media in advance of his club’s important match against Lazio.



Following their 1-0 extra time loss to arch rival AC Milan, Spalletti stressed the importance of focusing on the task at hand.



“The team has done exceptional things and because of this we can find a solution by ourselves. It's in such a moment that you're able to see your individual quality. We need to have in mind who we are and where we've come from.”



“Again tomorrow at the match there will be 60,000 Inter Milan fans at the San Siro. When we were winning I felt increasingly like an Interista. Now, after seeing this response following defeat, I'm totally in love with Inter.”



“I see everyone is a bit demoralized with what has happened. In this moment, you need to be with them and show them who they really are. They're strong players who deserve to be at a strong team. Nothing has happened by chance.”

