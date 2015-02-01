Spalletti hints at Inter mole, names Icardi replacement

The Italian tactician has confirmed that Mauro Icardi is injured and will skip tomorrow's clash against Crotone.



The Italian tactician has confirmed that Mauro Icardi is injured and will skip tomorrow’s clash against Crotone.



“Icardi is out of action, he is injured and even though we could have recovered him we opted to wait and let him recover completely. Emmers will replace him."



​Spalletti showed his frustration for a few transfer news that were published by Italian media during the January transfer window: “I am not disappointed by the January transfer window. I am disappointed by the fact that fans had been given wrong expectations.”



“You know you can’t talk to me on the mobile, you don’t know the way I’ve done. I am only talking to media during press conferences. I read on papers that we are not going to China next summer and that’s true. But we’ve only talked about it during a meeting so we need to understand who gives this information to media."



"Dressing room problems? The way you report this news is funny but can give fans a wrong impression. This team is full of professionals and not kids. There will be 50.000 fans attending the game tomorrow and that's a lot of people for how we are doing right now."