Spalletti: 'I didn't say anything bad about Inter...'
06 February at 20:20Luciano Spalletti had this to say to the local journalists that were present at the San Siro for the Youth league game between Spartak and Inter :
" When fans stop to talk to me, if they do it in an appropriate way, then I like to stop and talk to them. I did talk to Roma fans outside of the stadium and at the restaurant after that game yes. They were very nice and I did not say anything wrong in reference to Inter. If Corriere della Sera then want to cause problems by attacking me, then I will respond. I am very surprised by all of this chatter and I am very aware of the situation. Depressed team and owners that don't want to invest? I have already talked about the ownership. As for the team, it is normal to be a little depressed after not doing very well on a long period of time. There is the fear to repeat past mistakes, which certainly can affect a team's play...".
Inter Milan have been struggling a lot of late as Spalletti will surely hope that his team can finally get back to winning ways...
