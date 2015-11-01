Spalletti: 'I didn't say anything bad about Inter...'

Luciano Spalletti had this to say to the local journalists that were present at the San Siro for the Youth league game between Spartak and Inter :



" When fans stop to talk to me, if they do it in an appropriate way, then I like to stop and talk to them. I did talk to Roma fans outside of the stadium and at the restaurant after that game yes. They were very nice and I did not say anything wrong in reference to Inter. If Corriere della Sera then want to cause problems by attacking me, then I will respond. I am very surprised by all of this chatter and I am very aware of the situation. Depressed team and owners that don't want to invest? I have already talked about the ownership. As for the team, it is normal to be a little depressed after not doing very well on a long period of time. There is the fear to repeat past mistakes, which certainly can affect a team's play...".



Inter Milan have been struggling a lot of late as Spalletti will surely hope that his team can finally get back to winning ways...